ICMR Receives UN Award For Excellence In Non-Communicable Disease Control
ICMR Receives UN Award For Excellence In Non-Communicable Disease Control

The ICMR's initiatives, from establishing national centres for Assistive Health Technology to promoting sustainable assistive products and conducting the world's largest AT survey are making a lasting impact, he further said.

18 Sep 2024, 10:27 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

The Indian Council of Medical Research has received the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for achievements in advancing multi-sectoral action on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health among others, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on Wednesday.

The ICMR's initiatives, from establishing national centres for Assistive Health Technology to promoting sustainable assistive products and conducting the world's largest AT survey are making a lasting impact, he further said.

"Delighted to share that ICMR has been honored with the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for outstanding achievements in advancing multisectoral action on the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health, and the broader NCD-related SDGs (sustainable development goals)," Nadda said in a tweet.

This recognition highlights ICMR's innovative work in assistive technology, creating accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals with non-communicable diseases and mental health challenges across India, he stated in the same tweet.

"We are committed to continuing this important work!," Nadda added.

