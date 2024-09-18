NationICMR Receives UN Award For Excellence In Non-Communicable Disease Control
ICMR Receives UN Award For Excellence In Non-Communicable Disease Control
The ICMR's initiatives, from establishing national centres for Assistive Health Technology to promoting sustainable assistive products and conducting the world's largest AT survey are making a lasting impact, he further said.
The Indian Council of Medical Research has received the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for achievements in advancing multi-sectoral action on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health among others, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on Wednesday.
"Delighted to share that ICMR has been honored with the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for outstanding achievements in advancing multisectoral action on the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health, and the broader NCD-related SDGs (sustainable development goals)," Nadda said in a tweet.
This recognition highlights ICMR's innovative work in assistive technology, creating accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals with non-communicable diseases and mental health challenges across India, he stated in the same tweet.
"We are committed to continuing this important work!," Nadda added.