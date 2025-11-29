Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked In Pan Masala Baron's Daughter-In-Law 'Suicide' Case

Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and mother-in-law of Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, days after she was found hanging at her southwest Delhi residence, an official said.

Deepti, 38, was found hanging in the dressing room of the Vasant Vihar house on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.