Heatwave Alert Issued For Mumbai, Thane And Raigad From April 27-29
IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts from April 27 to 29. The IMD said a rise by 3-4°C in maximum temperatures is very likely across Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days.
The temperature rise is due to an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai.
According to weather.com, excessive heat is expected from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 with a prediction of highest being 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
This is the second heatwave alert issued for Mumbai and neighbouring regions this month. On April 15 and 16, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed severe hot weather and temperatures in parts of Navi Mumbai reached 41 degrees Celsius.
The civic administration in Mumbai has already issued guidelines for people to tackle the heatwave this summer season.
Weather in Maharashtra
Isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 24-25.
The IMD had advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day.
(With PTI inputs)