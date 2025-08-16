Business NewsNationalGovernment Implements Rs 3,000 FASTag Pass For Private Vehicles
Government Implements Rs 3,000 FASTag Pass For Private Vehicles

The statement said the annual pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highway users.

16 Aug 2025, 01:27 PM IST i
The statement said the annual pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highway users (Photo Source: PTI)
State-owned NHAI has implemented the FASTag annual pass across the country from Friday to encourage the use of technology to enhance 'ease of living' for the citizens, according to an official statement. The statement said the annual pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highway users.

'Till 4:30 PM on the first day of the implementation, around 1.2 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass and about 1.24 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas,' it added.

The statement said that providing a seamless and economical travel option to national highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year's validity or 200 toll plaza crossings on National Highways and Expressways across the country.

The annual pass is applicable to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through the Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

With a penetration rate of around 98% and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country, the statement said.

The introduction of the annual pass facility will not only enhance the FASTag user experience but also make journeys on the National Highways and Expressways more economical and seamless, it added.

