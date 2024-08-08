Google Cloud To Set Up Startup Hub, Centre Of Excellence In Madhya Pradesh, Says Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that Google Cloud has proposed to set up a startup hub and centre of excellence in his State.

He said proposals with an investment potential of around Rs 3,200 crore were received during his two-day visit to Bengaluru.

"To increase skilled workforce, Google Cloud has proposed setting up a startup hub and centre of excellence in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav told reporters after an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited here on Wednesday.

Discussions were held with HAL on setting up its centre in Madhya Pradesh, which are likely to yield positive results, Yadav said.

Nvidia has suggested preparing a blueprint for establishing Madhya Pradesh as the 'Intelligence Capital of India,' he said.

"Under 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' session in Bengaluru, investment proposals worth around Rs 3200 crore have been received in the state, which will create around 7,000 employment opportunities," the Chief Minister said.

"This visit was positive from the point of view of investment. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are like brothers, both the states have a similar atmosphere. The purpose of organising the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' programme here was... so that more business and industry operators in Karnataka get more space to expand their activities," he said.

Yadav said a roundtable discussion was held with representatives of the space technology sector and NASSCOM and other major companies like Infosys, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services.

"Discussions were held with these companies regarding the development of Information Technology in Madhya Pradesh and their future plans, and I am hopeful that with the kind of positive response that we have got, we will witness many IT companies setting up their campuses in Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

More than 500 participants attended the interactive session in which investors from Karnataka and other nearby states attended, officials said.

The Chief Minister said one-to-one meetings were held with more than 30 leading industrialists.

Representatives of several industry bodies as well as those from Britain, Poland, Italy, France, Australia and Switzerland, among others, also participated in the session.

Memorandums of Understanding have been signed with India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, Electronic Industries Association of India and Association of Geospatial Industries, the Chief Minister added.