Global Partnership On AI Member Nations Unanimously Adopt New Delhi Declaration

"We had a 4.5 hour ministerial council meeting where 29 partner countries of GPAI participated and have unanimously adopted the New Delhi declaration, which promises to position GPAI at the front and centre of shaping the future of AI in terms of innovation, and for collaborative AI between partner nations to create applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and many other areas that concern all of our countries and people," he said.

Chandrasekhar said the member nations agreed that GPAI will play a central role in shaping the future of AI governance and lead conversations on safe and trusted AI.