Getting Excellent Feedback, People Across India Voting For NDA: PM Modi

"First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today's voting. It's clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers," he said on X.

The Election Commission said an aggregate 60.03% voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections.