Delhi Pollution: Air Purifier Sales Surge Fivefold, Traders Call For Cutting 18% GST

As air pollution levels peak across the National Capital Region, residents are increasingly turning to air purifiers as an immediate, practical safeguard. Retailers report a sharp rise in demand, with sales in the city rising nearly five times compared to normal levels, reports NDTV.

Electronics shop owners say the change has been major since pollution began intensifying after October. Where a typical store earlier sold around four to five air purifiers a day, daily sales have now climbed to nearly 20 units.

The spike is being attributed to growing health concerns among families and office goers, with many choosing to install purifiers at home and workplaces to reduce exposure to polluted air.

Trade bodies say the surge reflects a shift in public behaviour, as more people see air purifiers as a direct solution to poor air quality. At the same time, there is increasing pressure on policymakers to make these devices more affordable.