Delhi Pollution: Air Purifier Sales Surge Fivefold, Traders Call For Cutting 18% GST
Trade bodies say the surge reflects a shift in public behaviour, as more people see air purifiers as a direct solution to poor air quality.
As air pollution levels peak across the National Capital Region, residents are increasingly turning to air purifiers as an immediate, practical safeguard. Retailers report a sharp rise in demand, with sales in the city rising nearly five times compared to normal levels, reports NDTV.
Electronics shop owners say the change has been major since pollution began intensifying after October. Where a typical store earlier sold around four to five air purifiers a day, daily sales have now climbed to nearly 20 units.
The spike is being attributed to growing health concerns among families and office goers, with many choosing to install purifiers at home and workplaces to reduce exposure to polluted air.
Trade bodies say the surge reflects a shift in public behaviour, as more people see air purifiers as a direct solution to poor air quality. At the same time, there is increasing pressure on policymakers to make these devices more affordable.
Call to Reduce 18% GST on Purifiers and HEPA Filters
The Chamber of Trade and Industry, a Delhi-based trade organisation, has urged the government to reconsider the tax burden on air purifiers and related components.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal told NDTV that the demand increased fivefold as pollution rose after October. He, along with CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora, pointed out that air purifiers and HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters currently attract an 18% GST, which they described as high.
With winter pollution expected to remain a recurring challenge, traders say a reduction in GST could help more households adopt air purification systems and improve indoor air safety during peak smog periods.
Delhi AQI
Delhi's air quality saw some improvement on Wednesday morning, with the AQI moving to 'very poor' from 'severe' the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in the morning, as against 415 on Tuesday, the CPCB data showed.
Of Delhi's 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest reading of 392, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
(With inputs from PTI)