Delhi Lifts Restrictions on BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Four-Wheelers

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, after the Centre withdrew anti-pollution curbs under stage-III of GRAP in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

01 Jan 2024, 11:51 PM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Photo by Abhishek Choudhary on Unsplash)

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on January 1 following improvement in air quality.

'In light of the improved air quality in Delhi, Stage-III of the GRAP has been revoked. Therefore, the restrictions imposed on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi are lifted with immediate effect until further orders,' Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a post on X.

The sub-committee of CAQM revoked the Stage-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the forecasts by the IMD/IITM for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi, officials said.

The CAQM invoked actions under GRAP Stage-III last year on Dec. 22 amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi as the AQI level slipped into the 'Severe' category for several days.

