Delhi AQI: Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ In National Capital, Stands At 332

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday showed that the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 392, while the AQI at Ashok Vihar was 350.

The AQI readings in Delhi—IGI Airport (334), ITO (324), RK Puram (359), Okhla Phase-2 (322), Ashok Vihar (350), and Dwarka-Sector 8 (348)—all fall into the 'very poor' category, underscoring alarming air quality levels.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', while a reading of 51 to 100 is deemed 'satisfactory'. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 to 300 is 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and 401 to 450 is categorised as 'severe'. Any AQI above 450 is classified as 'severe-plus'.

Air quality in the national capital hit the season’s worst level on Oct. 23, with several areas, including Anand Vihar, recording ‘severe’ AQIs throughout the day, data from the CPCB showed.

Every year, Delhi experiences hazardous air quality issues during winter months, due to a combination of factors like pollution from stubble burning and crackers, the presence of other pollution particles, low wind speeds, dropping temperatures and more.