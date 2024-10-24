Delhi AQI: Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ In National Capital, Stands At 332
The air quality index in Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Oct. 24. According to real-time data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research or SAFAR. Delhi AQI was recorded at 332 at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Delhi AQI At Different Locations
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday showed that the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 392, while the AQI at Ashok Vihar was 350.
The AQI readings in Delhi—IGI Airport (334), ITO (324), RK Puram (359), Okhla Phase-2 (322), Ashok Vihar (350), and Dwarka-Sector 8 (348)—all fall into the 'very poor' category, underscoring alarming air quality levels.
An AQI of 0 to 50 is classified as 'good', while a reading of 51 to 100 is deemed 'satisfactory'. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 to 300 is 'poor', 301 to 400 is 'very poor', and 401 to 450 is categorised as 'severe'. Any AQI above 450 is classified as 'severe-plus'.
Air quality in the national capital hit the season’s worst level on Oct. 23, with several areas, including Anand Vihar, recording ‘severe’ AQIs throughout the day, data from the CPCB showed.
Every year, Delhi experiences hazardous air quality issues during winter months, due to a combination of factors like pollution from stubble burning and crackers, the presence of other pollution particles, low wind speeds, dropping temperatures and more.
GRAP Stage 2 In Delhi
The national capital continued to be under the rules of GRAP Stage 2, which was imposed on Oct. 21 by the Central Pollution Control Board. At this stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, restrictions are imposed on the burning of coal and firewood; and the use of diesel generator sets.
Residents are discouraged from burning biomass openly.
Identified roads are mechanically swept with a sprinkling of water daily. Dust control measures are in place at construction sites, and people have also been asked to avoid dust-generating construction activities from October to January.
Residents are being asked to avoid using personal vehicles, with steps taken to start additional bus and metro services.
These measures have been imposed alongside those already put in place under GRAP Stage 1.
Delhi Lt. Governor Writes Letter To CM Atishi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Oct. 23 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing his concerns over the issue of pollution.
“We have yet again been branded as the most polluted city of the world, our residents, especially the poor, apart from getting their lives shortened because of deadly air pollution, are staring at loss of livelihood. There are, like in the past, no concrete answers being provided and no solutions being offered...,” he wrote.