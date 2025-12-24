Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25?

Business NewsNationalChristmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25?
According to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Christmas is designated as a public holiday. This means that banks across India will remain closed.

24 Dec 2025, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo source: NDTV Profit/Copilot)
Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Festive fervour is picking up across India with Christmas and New Year just around the corner. Most states and union territories observe a public holiday on Dec. 25, leading to the closure of institutions, schools and colleges.

Markets, shopping malls, and entertainment venues are open and buzzing with activity, as shoppers throng these places for last-minute gift buys or holiday celebrations.

The upcoming holiday will, however, impact banking services and customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance.

Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25? 

According to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Christmas is designated as a public holiday. This means that banks across India will remain closed. Operations will resume on Dec. 26 in most states.

However, northeastern states such as Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have declared an extended Christmas holiday on Dec. 26, impacting banking services and operations of other institutions.

It is important to note that while physical bank branches remain closed on designated holidays, online services remain active. This means ATMs, UPI and other digital banking services will be accessible as usual.

Bank Holidays in December 2025

  • December 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

  • December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa

  • December 9 – Election to local government institutions 2025 Kerala

  • December 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya

  • December 15 – Election to panchayati raj institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh

  • December 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya

  • December 19 – Goa Liberation Day

  • December 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim

  • December 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim

  • December 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

  • December 25 – Christmas (all India)

  • December 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

  • December 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya

  • December 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah in Meghalaya

  • December 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur

