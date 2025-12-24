Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25?
Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Festive fervour is picking up across India with Christmas and New Year just around the corner. Most states and union territories observe a public holiday on Dec. 25, leading to the closure of institutions, schools and colleges.
Markets, shopping malls, and entertainment venues are open and buzzing with activity, as shoppers throng these places for last-minute gift buys or holiday celebrations.
The upcoming holiday will, however, impact banking services and customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance.
Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25?
According to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Christmas is designated as a public holiday. This means that banks across India will remain closed. Operations will resume on Dec. 26 in most states.
However, northeastern states such as Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have declared an extended Christmas holiday on Dec. 26, impacting banking services and operations of other institutions.
It is important to note that while physical bank branches remain closed on designated holidays, online services remain active. This means ATMs, UPI and other digital banking services will be accessible as usual.
Bank Holidays in December 2025
December 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa
December 9 – Election to local government institutions 2025 Kerala
December 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya
December 15 – Election to panchayati raj institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh
December 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya
December 19 – Goa Liberation Day
December 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
December 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim
December 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 25 – Christmas (all India)
December 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
December 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah in Meghalaya
December 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur