Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 25?

Christmas 2025 Bank Holiday: Festive fervour is picking up across India with Christmas and New Year just around the corner. Most states and union territories observe a public holiday on Dec. 25, leading to the closure of institutions, schools and colleges.

Markets, shopping malls, and entertainment venues are open and buzzing with activity, as shoppers throng these places for last-minute gift buys or holiday celebrations.

The upcoming holiday will, however, impact banking services and customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance.