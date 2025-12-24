Christmas 2025: What's Open And What's Closed In The US From Dec. 24 To Dec. 26
Major banks like Capital One, Citibank, Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Citi Bank, and JPMorgan Chase will remain closed on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
Christmas Day is one of the major public holidays in the United States with most banks, retail outlets and federal agencies remaining closed on Dec. 25.
This Christmas season, federal employees will enjoy an extended break as United States President Donald Trump has declared two additional holidays for them. Here is a list of what’s open and closed across the US on Dec. 25.
Christmas Holiday: What’s Closed On December 25?
The US Postal Service will be closed on Dec. 25. UPS and FedEx pickups and deliveries will be unavailable. Financial institutions like Capital One, Citibank, Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and other banks will be closed, according to USA Today.
Retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Target will close early on Christmas eve, Dec. 24. The outlets will resume operations as usual on Dec. 26. ALDI, IKEA, Home Depot, Macy’s, Rite Aid, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will remain closed on Dec. 25, as per a Fortune report.
Christmas Holiday 2025: What's Open On December 25?
Leading retail pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will remain open on Dec. 25. Some McDonald’s and Starbucks outlets may operate for a few hours. Customers need to check the operating hours of their nearest outlet before planning a visit. Many Safeway stores will remain open with adjusted hours. Sheetz and most 7-Eleven stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas Day), but hours can vary at some locations.
Is December 26 A Holiday In United States?
US President Trump, in an executive order dated Dec. 18, has allowed two extra holidays for federal employees this Christmas. The executive order declares Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas as federal holidays. This means all executive departments and agencies of the federal government will remain closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.
However, the heads of agencies and executive departments may decide to keep some offices open. This means that certain federal employees working in departments and agencies related to defence, national security, or other public needs will be required to report for duty on Dec. 24, Dec. 26, or both.
What Does Trump’s Order Mean?
The new executive order by Trump mandates giving extra time off to federal employees only. The order does not pertain to the private sector workers. While private businesses may choose to give their employees time off, they are not mandated by law to do so. Even for federal employees, the holiday is applicable only for 2025.
According to USA Today, banks, private retailers and post offices will largely remain open on Dec. 26. The US Postal Service and the Federal Reserve will follow their normal schedule on the day. Retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco will remain open.