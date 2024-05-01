Bomb Threats In NCR Schools Seem To Be Hoax: Police

Many schools in the National Capital Region received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, leading to panic among students and parents. Authorities urged the school administrators and parents not to believe in any rumours, saying nothing objectionable has been found.

"Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough checks of all such schools as per protocol," Delhi Police posted on X.

"Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace," it said.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar commissioner of police tweeted that all schools are safe and appealed to school managers/parents to ignore spam or hoax emails.