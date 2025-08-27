Bank Holidays In September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, Check Full List
Banks in different states and Union Territories will remain closed for 15 holidays in September, spread over weekdays and weekends.
The month of September is lined up with many festivals such as Onam, Mahalaya and Navratri, among others. Due to the regional festivals, several states will observe public holidays in September.
This means that government offices, schools and other public institutions will remain closed on these days. Additionally, banks will also observe holidays for at least half of the month, including the usual weekend holidays.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in various states and Union Territories will be closed for a total of 15 days in September. This also includes the closure of bank branches on the second and fourth Saturdays, which are part of the regular monthly holidays mandated by the RBI.
"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays," the RBI states on its website. All banks also remain closed on Sundays.
During this time, banking services such as deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Customers should plan branch visits as per the regional holiday calendar of their banks. However, customers should note that online banking will still be available, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, net banking, ATM and other facilities.
Customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance and call their local branches before planning any visits. This will help to avoid any last-minute issues.
Bank Holidays In September 2025
Sept. 3 – Karma Puja holiday in Jharkhand
Sept. 4 – First Onam holiday in Kerala
Sept. 5 – Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad holiday in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Telangana
Sept. 6 – Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh
Sept. 12 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu-Kashmir
Sept. 13: Second Saturday holiday for all banks
Sept. 22 – Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan
Sept. 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu-Kashmir
Sept. 27: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks
Sept. 29 – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.
Sept. 30 – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28: Holidays for banks across India due to Sundays