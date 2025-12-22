Business NewsNationalBank Holiday On Dec. 22: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday?
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Holiday On Dec. 22: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday?

This period is usually slow for businesses as the year-end festive mood sets in and many people go on leave or vacations.

22 Dec 2025, 08:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bank Holiday
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The coming week will see several public holidays that may affect banking and government services. Schools and colleges are also likely to begin extended winter vacations from Christmas.

This period is usually slow for businesses as the year-end festive mood sets in and many people go on leave or vacations. Banking services are also likely to face disruptions during the week. 

Dec. 23, Tuesday, is the only day when banks across India are expected to function normally this week. On other days, regional holidays and Christmas celebrations are set to impact services across several states.

Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 22?

On Dec. 22, bank operations will be impacted in Sikkim. This follows as the state prepares for the Loosong or Namsoong festival. Celebrated by Lepchas and Bhutias communities, it marks the harvest’s end, featuring Chaam dances and archery events. 

This festive break in Sikkim starts on Dec. 20 and will extend till Dec. 22 for banks, according to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India. Schools and colleges may see extended breaks.

Customers should note that local branches will resume normal business on Dec. 23. During the holiday break, online services like net banking, UPI and other facilities will not be impacted. ATM services will also be available as usual.

Banks in other states and union territories will operate normally on Dec. 22.

ALSO READ

Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Open Only For Single Day Amid Festive Season
Opinion
Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Open Only For Single Day Amid Festive Season
Read More

Bank Holiday In December 2025

Dec. 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa

Dec. 9 – General Election to Local Government Institutions 2025 Kerala

Dec. 12 – Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya

Dec. 15 – General Election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh

Dec. 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya

Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day 

Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim

Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)

Dec. 26 – Christmas Celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya

Dec. 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, Meghalaya

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT