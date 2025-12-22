Bank Holiday On Dec. 22: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday?
The coming week will see several public holidays that may affect banking and government services. Schools and colleges are also likely to begin extended winter vacations from Christmas.
This period is usually slow for businesses as the year-end festive mood sets in and many people go on leave or vacations. Banking services are also likely to face disruptions during the week.
Dec. 23, Tuesday, is the only day when banks across India are expected to function normally this week. On other days, regional holidays and Christmas celebrations are set to impact services across several states.
Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 22?
On Dec. 22, bank operations will be impacted in Sikkim. This follows as the state prepares for the Loosong or Namsoong festival. Celebrated by Lepchas and Bhutias communities, it marks the harvest’s end, featuring Chaam dances and archery events.
This festive break in Sikkim starts on Dec. 20 and will extend till Dec. 22 for banks, according to the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India. Schools and colleges may see extended breaks.
Customers should note that local branches will resume normal business on Dec. 23. During the holiday break, online services like net banking, UPI and other facilities will not be impacted. ATM services will also be available as usual.
Banks in other states and union territories will operate normally on Dec. 22.
Bank Holiday In December 2025
Dec. 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa
Dec. 9 – General Election to Local Government Institutions 2025 Kerala
Dec. 12 – Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya
Dec. 15 – General Election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh
Dec. 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya
Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day
Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)
Dec. 26 – Christmas Celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
Dec. 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, Meghalaya
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur