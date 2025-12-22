Bank Holiday On Dec. 22: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Monday?

The coming week will see several public holidays that may affect banking and government services. Schools and colleges are also likely to begin extended winter vacations from Christmas.

This period is usually slow for businesses as the year-end festive mood sets in and many people go on leave or vacations. Banking services are also likely to face disruptions during the week.

Dec. 23, Tuesday, is the only day when banks across India are expected to function normally this week. On other days, regional holidays and Christmas celebrations are set to impact services across several states.