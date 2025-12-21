Bank Holidays This Week: Festive Season To Impact Banking Operations - Check Calendar

With just a few days remaining for New Year 2026, the festive mood has set in. Holidays are beginning for schools and colleges soon, and employees are preparing to utilise their remaining leaves.

Due to the festive season, government and banking operations will also be impacted this week. Cultural events and major holidays will result in fewer banking days. Customers should note these dates and prepare for any transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, only one day is scheduled to operate normally for banks across India this week. On the remaining days, banking will be impacted depending on regional festivities, with one major Christmas holiday scheduled across India on Dec. 25.

Additionally, the RBI mandates that the second and fourth Saturdays remain holidays for banks, as well as all Sundays. As a result, Dec. 27-28 will also be a holiday for banks across India.