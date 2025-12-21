Bank Holidays This Week: Festive Season To Impact Banking Operations - Check Calendar
With just a few days remaining for New Year 2026, the festive mood has set in. Holidays are beginning for schools and colleges soon, and employees are preparing to utilise their remaining leaves.
Due to the festive season, government and banking operations will also be impacted this week. Cultural events and major holidays will result in fewer banking days. Customers should note these dates and prepare for any transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, only one day is scheduled to operate normally for banks across India this week. On the remaining days, banking will be impacted depending on regional festivities, with one major Christmas holiday scheduled across India on Dec. 25.
Additionally, the RBI mandates that the second and fourth Saturdays remain holidays for banks, as well as all Sundays. As a result, Dec. 27-28 will also be a holiday for banks across India.
Bank Holiday This Week
In Sikkim, the Loosong or Namsoong festival will be observed on Dec. 22, leading to a bank holiday. In Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the RBI has announced bank holidays for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 .
Christmas falls on Dec. 25 and will be observed as a public holiday across the country. In Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, Christmas celebrations will continue on Dec. 26, leading to bank closures. Meghalaya will also mark Dec. 27 as a public holiday. To be clear, Dec. 27 is a banking holiday in all states and union territories due to the day being the fourth Saturday.
Customers are advised to plan transactions accordingly, as banking operations may be limited or unavailable on these dates. They should also note that online services such as UPI, net banking, and offline facilities like ATMs will continue to operate regardless of holidays.
Upcoming Bank Holiday In December 2025
Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)
Dec. 26 – Christmas Celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
Dec. 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, Meghalaya
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur