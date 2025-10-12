Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Lays Foundation For Sify's Rs 1,500 Crore AI Edge Data Centre In Vizag

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday laid the foundation for Sify Technologies’ Rs 1,500 crore AI Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station here.

The 50-megawatt facility is being developed by Sify, a subsidiary of National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ)-listed Sify Technologies, on 3.6 acres of government-allotted land in Vizag.