Air India Says Glitches In Check-In Systems Causing Flight Delays

A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India, the Tata Group carrier said late Tuesday.

"Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India, which has one flight departure every 70 seconds on average, told passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport, and to allow additional time for their journey.

Other domestic airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet did not make any public announcement regarding glitches in check-in systems, as of publishing this story.