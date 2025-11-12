Actor Govinda Admitted In Juhu's CritiCare Hospital After Losing Consciousness

Veteran Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda has been admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal confirmed on Tuesday night.

The 61-year-old actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious at his residence.

“Govinda ji was taken to CritiCare Hospital after he suddenly fell unconscious. He is currently under observation,” Bindal told PTI, declining to share further details on his condition.

Doctors are closely monitoring the actor’s vital parameters, and necessary tests are underway.

This is not the first recent medical emergency involving Govinda. In October 2024, he was hospitalised at the same facility after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his licensed revolver while handling it at home. He received treatment and made a full recovery.

Govinda was also hospitalised in 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19, and recovered at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Known for hits such as Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner, the actor rose to superstardom in the 1990s. His last film appearance was Rangeela Raja (2019). He has been working on a comeback project under his home production banner, expected to be announced soon.

Govinda’s family has requested privacy while he remains under medical supervision.