Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 4

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,029 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,896 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 50,149.3 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 5,473.5, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 55,622.9 into the primary market.