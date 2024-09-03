Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 4
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth session in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 1,029 crore on Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the cash market for the fourth session in a row, net buyers in stock futures for the second day in a row and turned net buyers in index futures and index options, while remaining net sellers in stock options on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,029 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,896 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 50,149.3 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 5,473.5, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 55,622.9 into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 8,123 contracts, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 20,021 contracts.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 25,246.6 crore, stock options worth Rs 5,992.1 crore, and index futures worth Rs 388.9 crore, while they sold stocks options worth Rs 412.3 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures went up by 0.02% to 25,354.55 at a premium of 74.7 points, while open interest grew by 7.23%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 0.38% to 51,834.1 at a premium of 145 points, while open interest inched up marginally by 0.06%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 5 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 4, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 4,728.2 crore from Rs 12,941 crore a day earlier to Rs 8,212.8 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 574.4 crore, from Rs 8,037 crore a day earlier to Rs 8,611.4 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.35 from the previous day's 1.34.