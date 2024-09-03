FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Fourth Consecutive Session

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,029.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers after one day of buying and purchased equities worth Rs 1,896.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,384 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.