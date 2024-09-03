NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Remain Net Buyers For Fourth Consecutive Session
FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Fourth Consecutive Session

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,029.25 crore, according to the NSE's provisional data.

03 Sep 2024, 07:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,029.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers after one day of buying and purchased equities worth Rs 1,896.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,384 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 2,764.71 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,252.58 crore.

The Nifty ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.4 points, or 0.01%, down at 82,555.44.

