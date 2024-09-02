NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Consecutive Session
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Third Consecutive Session

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,384 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

02 Sep 2024, 06:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Envato</p></div>
Source: Envato

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1735.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and offloaded equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,384 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The Nifty closed 42.80 points or 0.17%, higher at 25,278.70, and the Sensex ended 194.07 points or 0.24%, up at 82,559.84.

