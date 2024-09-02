Nifty Extends Rally To 13th Session With Fresh Closing High: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices recorded their best closing on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 extending gains for the 13th consecutive session—its longest run in decades—and the S&P BSE Sensex rising for the 10th consecutive session.

The Nifty closed 42.80 points or 0.17%, higher at 25,278.70, and the Sensex closed 194.07 points or 0.24%, up at 82,559.84. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,333.60 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,725.28.

However, the Nifty's incremental gains showed signs of fatigue as options data indicate heavy call writing at 25,300 for the weekly expiry, according to Kush Bohra, founder of investment advisory firm KushBohra.com. "Despite the bullish trend, consider booking profits from this stellar run and reinvesting at a dip. Prudence dictates locking in gains and rebalancing positions."