Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 11 Trade

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for nine consecutive sessions on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,878.33 crore.

According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,926.61 crore.

In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 33,409.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 36,537.82 crore.