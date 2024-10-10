Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 11 Trade
The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 35%:65%.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in index futures, stock futures, the cash market, and stock options index options in today's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for nine consecutive sessions on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,878.33 crore.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,926.61 crore.
In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 33,409.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 36,537.82 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 23,757 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 2,980 contracts. The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 35%:65%.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 21,000 crore, stock futures worth Rs 1,574 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,663 crore, and Rs 5,836 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were up 0.17% to 25,118 at a premium of 120 points, with the open interest up by 1.2%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 0.81% to 51,780 at a premium of 250 points, while its open interest was up by 3.45%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 17 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 456 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 34,736 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,192 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 440 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 16,430 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,990 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.16 from 1.33 the previous day.