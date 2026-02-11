World Bank's IFC Pledges Capital For Global Firms' India Push

World Bank's investment arm will help global investors set up India-focused funds, as it increases capital commitments in the country's private equity space, said Neha Grover, regional lead for South Asia Funds Group at the International Finance Corp.

Grover said on Tuesday that fresh capital has already been allocated to one such India-focused vehicle backed by a global investor and that a second investment is in the process of closing. She did not name the funds.

“One of our goals is also to develop the ecosystem. Can we get some more global managers to come in and start India-dedicated funds?,” Grover said, speaking at the IVCA Buyouts Summit in Mumbai. This will increase the flow of quality global capital into the country, she added.

Six years ago, IFC would make one or two fund investments annually, which has since grown to an average of three to five, Grover said.

Last year, IFC made a $30 million investment in L Catterton's $600 million India-dedicated fund and earmarked an additional $30 million for co-investments, according to a May 23 disclosure. It is also investing in Carlyle Group Inc.'s first $300 million India side fund, Bloomberg reported in November 2025.

