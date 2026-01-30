Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Why Gold, Silver Price Crash Is Linked To Trump's Fed Pick Kevin Warsh

With the 'inflation hawk' Warsh in place, the rates of precious metals are likely to traverse through rough terrains.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Why Gold, Silver Price Crash Is Linked To Trump's Fed Pick Kevin Warsh
Gold, silver prices slumped on Friday, after days of gains.
Photo source: Unsplash

After sustaining their rally for weeks, safe-haven assets gold and silver were hit with a sharp decline on Friday ahead of Trump's nomination of the new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh. 

Silver plunged to as low as 15% to hit $95 an ounce, while gold slipped nearly 9% to $4,941.79 an ounce.

The white metal had closed at $115.6 an ounce the previous day. On the multi commodity exchange (MCX), silver futures crashed by more than 15% or Rs 45,000 to about Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, after peaking to record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on Wednesday.

On the contrary, the US dollar has ticked upawards, cheering higher likelihood of Warsh succeeding Jerome Powell.

As of 8:45 a.m. EST, spot gold traded over 6% lower at $5,034.10 an ounce, spot silver traded 15.55% lower at $97.58 an ounce, while USD futures rose 0.39% to 96.52. 

Now, with the "inflation hawk" Warsh in place, the rates of these metals are likely to traverse through rough terrains. Warsh is known for his hawkish monetary stances along with his advocacy of tighter monetary policies.

ALSO READ: Bush-Era Economic Adviser To Next Fed Chair: Who Is Kevin Warsh, Seen As 'Inflation Hawk'

His tenure will likely result in an appreciation of the US greenback, which may drive investors away from safe haven assets such as gold and silver. 

However, his view appears to have softened over the last few months. Warsh has aligned closely with Trump's push for lowering interest rates and has been seen arguing in favour of the same. 

Still, analysts expect him to revert back to old ways as soon as inflation pressures start mounting. 

"He's a former Fed governor, and ⁠while he did have a reputation as being an advocate of tighter monetary policy... he's recently been publicly advocating ‍for a fresh cut in interest rates, aligned with Trump's thinking," Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist, Wealth Club told news agency Reuters

"However, his experience ‌and past ‌attitude imply he's likely to hold the line if sharp inflationary pressures return," she added. 

Apart from they yellow and white metals, US stock futures were also down with Warsh's announcement as the next Fed chair.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra To Take Oath As Maharashtra's New Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra To Take Oath As Maharashtra's New Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search