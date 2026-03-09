Warburg Pincus-Backed Truhome Finance Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore

Truhome Finance Ltd., formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance on Monday filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include fresh issues of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and offer for sale of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Mango Crest Investment Ltd. is the promoter offloading stake in the OFS.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

JM Financial Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Truhome Finance intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting the capital base to meet it's future capital requirements including general corporate purposes and onward lending, arising out of the growth of the business, and to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements on capital adequacy prescribed by the RBI from time to time.

The Chennai-based company is a retail-focused affordable housing finance company. In December 2024, the company was acquired by New York-based global private equity firm, Warburg Pincus. The company offers a comprehensive suite of secured lending products including housing loans, loans against property and other related offerings, with an average ticket size of Rs 2.13 million as of December 31, 2025.

Truhome Finance benefits from one of the most geographically diversified loan portfolios, with no single state accounting for more than 18.00% of its AUM as of December 31, 2025. During the nine months ended December 2025, the company disbursed Rs 6,382.45 Crores in loans and has an AUM of Rs 21,124.32 crore.

The company reported a profit of Rs 333.53 crore for the nine months ended December 2025, with return on assets of 2.66% and return on equity of 11.62%. Total income increased from Rs 780.5 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 1,905.48 crore in financial year 2025, while profit almost doubled growing from Rs 137.75 crore to Rs 286.24 crore over the same period.

