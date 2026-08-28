Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Advances As Nvidia, Tech Outweigh Broad Weakness

Nvidia's guidance for 70% revenue growth in its fiscal 2028 year has it leading gains among large-cap tech names in Thursday trading. Shares rose 8.7%, which added about $440 billion to the chipmaker's market value. "Demand for accelerated computing remains feverish. These growth rates are extraordinary, completely unprecedented at this scale," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. The outlook helped boost artificial intelligence-linked stocks, including memory and storage names, chip equipment and optical names like Applied Optoelectronics Inc. "The market is so dominated by this AI theme," Stephanie Guild, chief investment officer at Robinhood Markets, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. She added that investors are looking for free cash flow because she does not expect interest rates to fall "anytime soon." Traders assessed additional clues on the Federal Reserve's potential interest-rate path this morning, including a drop in US jobless clams and rising wholesale inventories. Meanwhile, the US merchandise trade deficit widened in July to the largest since early last year. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will also provide more details on the central bank's view of the inflation outlook. Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the conference, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said current monetary policy is not restricting the US economy. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that at present, three-month inflation "doesn't look terrible." Among single-stock movers, HP Inc. shares fell 2.9% on investor concerns about the future demand for personal computers and printers. ALSO READ: Oil Prices On August 28: Brent Crude Slips Below $88 As Hormuz Uncertainty, Russia Risks Weigh Sectors in Focus Watch cosmetics companies on Friday as Ulta Beauty Inc. is due to report results after markets close Thursday.

Interest-rate sensitive stocks may move on Friday when a University of Michigan survey is expected.