VRL Logistics Q1: Net Profit Surges 61%; Board Approves Buyback — Check Details

VRL Logistics Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 jumped 61% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 80.5 crore, compared to Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 18.1% to Rs 879 crore from Rs 744 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 23.1% to Rs 187 crore from Rs 152 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Ebitda margin expanded 80 basis points to 21.2% from 20.4%.

Additionally, VRL Logistics' board of directors has approved a buyback of up to Rs 280 crore. The company will be buying back 87.5 equity shares at a floor of Rs 320 per share.

The board has also constituted a committee for the purpose of the Buy Back and has delegated its powers to the Buy Back Committee "to do or cause to be done all such acts, deeds, matters and things, in its discretion, deemed necessary in connection with the Buy Back," the filing said.

VRL Logistics Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 60.9% to Rs 80.5 crore from Rs 50 crore

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs 879 crore from Rs 744 crore

Ebitda up 23.1% to Rs 187 crore from Rs 152 crore

Margin up 80 basis points to 21.2% from 20.4%

Buyback

Board approved a share buyback of up to Rs 280 crore

To buy back up to 87.5 lakh shares at Rs 320 per share

VRL Logistics' Share Price

VRL Logistics stock rose after the result and buyback announcement. The shares traded 0.84% higher at Rs 274.45 apiece as of 1:45 p.m. IST.

During the day, they went as high as 2.72% to Rs 270 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.24% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday.



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