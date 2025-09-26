Vodafone Idea Shares Tank After Supreme Court Defers AGR Hearing

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. tanked nearly 8% on Friday after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the AGR dues to Oct. 6.

The company petitioned the apex court, challenging the additional AGR demand of Rs 9,450 crore issued by the Department of Telecommunications, which was pending until the financial year 2019.

The telecom operator has argued that the demand goes beyond the scope of the apex court’s earlier ruling on AGR liabilities, as per reports. Of the total dues, Rs 2,774 crore pertains to the post-merger Vodafone Idea entity, while Rs 5,675 crore relates to liabilities of the pre-merger Vodafone Group.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the government, said the Department requires more time to present its side of the case.