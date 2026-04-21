US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Rise; Dow Jumps 400 Points As Trump Hints At Nearing Deal With Iran

The main Wall Street indices rose in early trade on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump hinted at nearing a peace deal with Iran before the end of the ceasefire on Wednesday.

S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 7,130.9 in the early minutes of trade, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.28% to 24,474.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged a sharper climb, rising 0.79% or 399 points to 49,831.79 at 9:53 am (EST).

Shortly before the markets opened, Trump told CNBC that he thinks "wel'll end up with a great deal with Iran". The comments come amid uncertainty over whether the Iranian delegation would come to Islamabad for the planned talks with their US counterparts.

UnitedHealth was among the top performing stocks in early trade, with the scrip rising 7% on strong earnings report. The company's quarterly results surpassed the Wall Street's expectations. On the other hand, the major loser was Hims & Her, whose stock dwindled 10% at the open following Amazon's launch of a weight management program that comprises GLP-1 medications.

ALSO READ: Trump Believes 'Great Deal' With 'Blood Thirsty' Iran Likely, But Keeps Door Open To Bombings

Among the Magnificient Seven stocks, Amazon was the key gainer, rising 1.44% in the first hour of trade. Microsoft's scrip also edged higher, rising by 1.27%, whereas Meta Platforms was up 0.27%. Google-parent Alphabet rose by 0.41%, as of 10:05 am EST.

Meanwhile, the shares of Tesla, Nvidia and Apple were edging lower in early trade, down by up to 0.5%.

In the currency market, the dollar continued to gain strength. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, whereas the 10-year Treasury yield climbed by two basis points to 4.27%.

Oil prices traded flat after the US markets opened, with the benchmark Brent crude trading 0.1% higher at $95.58 a barrel, and the West Taxes Intermediate futures rising 0.3% to $87.7.

Bullion market was under pressure, as US spot gold traded 0.9% lower at $4,778.6 an ounce, and spot silver was down 1.3% at $78.7 per ounce.

ALSO READ: Negotiations Unacceptable': Peace Talks To Falter? Iran MP Calls Out US' 'Excessive Demands'

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