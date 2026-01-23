Get App
Upcoming Q3 Results: Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cements, Axis Bank — Check Estimates

Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank are among the major companies that will announce their third quarter financial results during the long weekend. While the first two will release their earnings on Saturday, Jan. 24, Axis Bank will declare its Q3 results on Monday, Jan. 26. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone Q3 estimates point to steady year‑on‑year growth. Net interest income is expected at Rs 7,640 crore versus Rs 7,196 crore, an increase of 6.%. The net interest margin is projected at 4.61% compared with 4.93% a year ago, a decline of 0.32 percentage points (a relative drop of 6.49%). Net profit is estimated at Rs 3,536 crore versus Rs 3,305 crore, up 6.99%.

UltraTech Cement's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate healthy year‑on‑year expansion. Revenue is projected at Rs 20,953 crore compared with Rs 17,193 crore, a rise of 21.87%. EBITDA is seen at Rs 3,464 crore versus Rs 2,887 crore, up 19.99%. EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 17.42% from 16.79%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,526 crore, up 3.81% from Rs 1,470 crore.

Axis Bank's standalone Q3 estimates suggest mixed year‑on‑year trends. Net interest income is expected at Rs 14,208 crore versus Rs 13,606 crore, an increase of 4.42%. The net interest margin is projected at 3.58% compared with 3.93% a year ago, a decline of 0.35 percentage points (a relative drop of 8.91%). Net profit is estimated at Rs 6,054 crore versus Rs 6,304 crore, down 3.97%.

Other notable companies that will come out with their quarterly print are Chennai Petroleum Corporation, IFB Industries, JTL Industries, SBFC Finance, Shyam Metalics and Energy, and Avantel.

