"The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 55,000 crore in market capitalisation on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India witnessing the maximum value erosion.The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.45% on Wednesday, with the market value of TCS dipping nearly Rs 28,000 crore to Rs 14.42 lakh crore. SBI lost Rs 11,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.58 lakh crore..Reliance Industries Ltd.'s market value fell Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 21.44 lakh crore, while that of Bharti Airtel rose Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 8.63 lakh crore..Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen and Turbo Ltd..Prepare For A Downturn If Nifty Slips Below 24,000, Says Analyst"