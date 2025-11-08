Think Investments Infuses Rs 136 crore In PhysicsWallah Ahead Of IPO

Global investment firm Think Investments has invested a little over Rs 136 crore in edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah as part of a pre-IPO funding round.

The fresh infusion comes as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week.

As part of the transaction, Think Investments picked up 1.07 crore equity shares, amounting to 0.37% stake in PhysicsWallah from 14 employees of the edtech firm.

The shares were bought at Rs 127 per piece, which is 17% above the issue price. This translates into a transaction size of Rs 136.17 crore.

"Pursuant to share purchase agreement dated Nov. 3 read with the amendment letter dated Nov. 3, 2025 entered into, 14 employees of the company have transferred an aggregate of 10,722,708 equity shares... to Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP on Nov. 4, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 136.17 crore," PhysicsWallah said in a public announcement.