Ten Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 15,734 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Airtel, L&T

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 15,733.7 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. While ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank Ltd. were among the losers in the session.

Airtel gained Rs 15,678.4 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 9.46 lakh crore, and L&T added Rs 3,265.3 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 5.06 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.