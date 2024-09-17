Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As Bharti Airtel & ICICI Bank Lead
The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.11% higher at 25,411.90 as of 10:55 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
India's WPI Inflation Rate At 1.31%; June Rate Revised To 3.43%
India's wholesale price index was at 1.31% in August compared to 2.04% in July. Meanwhile, WPI for June was revised to 3.43% from 3.36% provisional figure reported earlier.
Core WPI inflation came at 0.9% compared to 1.2% in July. WPI for fuel And power inflation came at 0.67% against 1.72% in July.
For food, the WPI was at 3.26% compared to 3.55% in July. India's August WPI manufactured products inflation was at 1.22% compared to 1.58% In July. India August WPI primary articles inflation at 2.42% compared to 3.08% in July.
Zydus Life's Unit Buys Stake In Sterling Biotech
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. through its wholly-owned subsidiary acquired 50% stake in Sterling Biotech Ltd. During the acquisition, Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary negotiated to buy the right to acquire active pharmaceutical ingredient business of SBL Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing.
The active ingredient business of the Sterling Biotech is a great fit for Zydus Lifesciences' for the former's fermentation based product portfolio. The production unit of Sterling Biotech is located at Masar, near Zydus Lifesciences' step-down subsidiary facility at Dabhasa, Gujarat.
Alkem Laboratories Incorporates Alkem Wellness
Alkem Laboratories Ltd. incorporated new unit Alkem Wellness Ltd., it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The new unit will carry out all sorts of business of drugs, pharmaceuticals, and drug formulations etc.
Nifty IT Rises To Record High As Tech Mahindra & Infosys Rise
The NSE Nifty IT rose to fresh high as Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. led gains.It was trading 0.44% higher at 43,540.90 as of 11:31 a.m., as compared to 0.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Nifty Midcap 150 Rises To Fresh High As Indraprastha Gas & Carborundum Universal Lead
The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 rose as much as 0.25% to 22,320.60 as Indraprastha Gas Ltd., and Carborundum Universal Ltd. led gains. It erased all gains to trade 0.20% down at 22,219.30 as of 11:03 a.m. as compared to 0.08% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
PN Gadgil Jewellers Lists At Rs 830 On NSE
PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. listed at Rs 830 on National Stock Exchange Ltd. Vs Issue Price Of Rs 480. The company listed at A Premium Of 72.92% on NSE.
The company listed at Rs 834 on BSE Ltd. vs issue price of Rs 480. PN Gadgil Jewellers listed at a premium Of 73.75% on BSE
Reliance Power Clarifies News Of 500 MW Battery Energy Storage Contract
Reliance Power Ltd. clarified reports 'Reliance Power Bags 500 megawatt Battery Energy Storage Contract'. The company confirmed participation in request for selection to establish 500 MW/1000 MWh BESS Invited By SECI. Reliance Power is unable to comment on media speculations or movement in stock price.
Alert: BESS Stands For Battery Energy Storage System
Alert: SECI Stands For Solar Energy Corporation Of India
Source: Exchange filing
Piramal Pharma Gets SBTi Approval To Cut Down Emission
Piramal Pharma Ltd. received a Science Based Target Initiative's approval for its commitment to reduce green house gas emissions. The company intends to reduce Scope 1 and 2 Green House Gas emissions by 42%, and scope 3 by 25% by financial year 2025-30.
Source: Exchange filing
Panacea Biotech Hits Over Three-Year High After Settling Patent Dispute With Sanofi
Shares of Panacea Biotech Ltd. rose to the highest level in over three years on Tuesday as the company reached an settlement agreement with Sanofi Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. to resolve a dispute over marketing a fully hexavalent vaccine.
SpiceJet Declines After Launching QIP At 21% Discount
SpiceJet Ltd. stock fell more than 6% after the airline’s Rs 3,000-crore qualified institutional placement offered shares at a 20.81% discount to the last closing price.
Ola Electric Jumps Over 6% As Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. rose as much as 6.26% as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage noticing its long-term growth potential. Sectoral trends like lower running cost of electric vehicles compared to internal combustion engine, declining battery cost, and emergence of total addressable market are to help Ola Electric Mobility.
Nifty, Sensex Open Flat; HDFC Bank, Airtel Rise: Opening Bell
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex started Tuesday's session on a muted note. Gains in shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. supported the benchmarks.
However, shortly after open, Nifty 50 and Sensex declined tracking losses in Tata Motors Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
As of 09:17 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 11.50 points or 0.05% lower at 25,372.25, and the Sensex was 42.31points or 0.05% down at 82,946.47.
Kotak Securities may see a range-bound activity until the event of the US Federal Reserve meeting, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research. For traders, 25,250 and 25,300/82,600 and 82,700 would be the key support zones while 25,500-25,550/83,300-83,600 would act as the key resistance zones. The strategy should be to buy on dips between 25,300-25,250 levels and protect the same with a stop loss at 25,100 levels, he added.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. added to the Nifty 50 index.
Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., State Bank of India, and HDFC Life Insurance Co. weighed on the index.
On NSE, eight sectors declined, two advanced, and two remained flat out of 12. The NSE Nifty Realty logged the most losses during open, while the NSE Nifty FMCG gained the most.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.08% and 1.0% higher respectively.
During open, 13 sectors declined out of 20 on BSE, while seven rose. The BSE Auto declined the most. The BSE FMCG rose the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,634 stocks rose, 1,279 stocks declined, and 144 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.76%.
It closed at 6.76% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.13% or 33.15 points higher at 25,416.90, and the BSE Sensex was trading 0.12% or 95.85 points higher at 83,084.63.
Watch India Market Open At NDTV Profit
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 83.87 against the US dollar.
It closed at 83.88 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Global Cues: Dollar Index At Over One-Year Low; Crude Oil Above $73 Per Barrel
The dollar index continued to trade over one-year low ahead of the policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve. The dollar index also hit over one-year low against the Japanese yen on Monday. It was trading 0.06% lower at 100.71 as of 08:54 a.m.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield declined for second session to settled at 3.63% on Monday compared to Friday's close of 3.66%, according to data available on US Department of Treasury. It was trading 3.62% higher as of 08:56 a.m. as per Bloomberg data.
Crude oil prices were trading above $73 a barrel during Asian trade as market participants look forward to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting. The oil prices shot up on Monday as hurricane Francine kept oil production in the Gulf of Mexico halted.
The November contract of Brent crude was trading 0.45% higher at $73.08 a barrel as of 09:01 a.m. It settled at 72.75 a barrel on Monday, as per data from Cogencis.
SpiceJet, Vedanta, TVS Motor, & Reliance Infra In Focus On Wednesday
SpiceJet Ltd. is raising Rs. 3,000 crore via qualified institutional placement to deal with financial and operational challenges . The offer opened in late Monday, and conclude on Tuesday.
Water storage facility in Vedanta Ltd.'s Lanjigarh plant located in Odisha Sunday morning. The plant refined bauxite to alumina. Vedanta assured operations in the plant remained unaffected.
TVS Moto Co. share price may attract investors' attention as it launched All New Apache RR 310 at a starting price of Rs Rs 2.75 lakh.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. will consider to raise fund on Thursday. For more stocks which will be in focus on Wednesday's session click here.
Most Asian Stocks Rise With Central Banks' Policy Decisions In Focus
Most share indices in Asia-Pacific region rose on Wednesday as traders prepare for first rate cut from the US Federal Reserve since March 2020. Meanwhile, Japan's benchmarks declined as the yen was trading above 140 a dollar ahead of the outcome from the Bank of Japan's policy meet, Bloomberg reported.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 547.80 points or 1.50% lower at 36,033.96, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 15.40 points or 0.19% higher at 8,137.00 as of 07:52 a.m.
The US Federal Open Market Committee will commence its two-day policy meeting later today. The Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting — first since it has raised rates — will commence from Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Financial markets in Mainland China, and South Korea were closed for observance of Mid-Autumn festival.
GIFT Nifty Near 25,400; TVS Motor, Reliance Infra & Torrent Power Share Prices May React
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,400. Reliance Securities expects a minor pull back in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, and take support at around 25,150, it said in a report on Wednesday. In Tuesday's session, share prices of SpiceJet Ltd., Vedanta Ltd.,TVS Motor Co., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., and Torrent Power Ltd. will be in focus.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.10%, or 25.50 points down at 25,475, as of 8:14 a.m.
The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex settled higher, with the latter posting the highest closing level since inception. Gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. helped the benchmarks.
On Monday, Nifty and Sensex rose to new highs soon after opening. The indices advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively. However, during the trade hours, both the benchmarks pared gains.