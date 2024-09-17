Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As Bharti Airtel & ICICI Bank Lead

India's wholesale price index was at 1.31% in August compared to 2.04% in July. Meanwhile, WPI for June was revised to 3.43% from 3.36% provisional figure reported earlier.

Core WPI inflation came at 0.9% compared to 1.2% in July. WPI for fuel And power inflation came at 0.67% against 1.72% in July.

For food, the WPI was at 3.26% compared to 3.55% in July. India's August WPI manufactured products inflation was at 1.22% compared to 1.58% In July. India August WPI primary articles inflation at 2.42% compared to 3.08% in July.