TCS Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, And Other Key Details

With the last lap of the financial year coming to a close on March 31, 2026, the earnings season is all but days away. Results of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are one of the most anticipated earnings of the season.

The Tata-group company has announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on April 19, 2026 to approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the company, as per an exchange filing on BSE on Monday.

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026."

The agenda of the meeting includes approving and taking on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards, and recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2026.

ALSO READ: TCS Q3 Results: Lower-Than-Expected Profit, Bumper Dividend And More — Five Key Highlights

TCS Q3 Profit A Miss

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) made a notable splash in the markets with its third quarter results for FY26 on Jan. 12.

Notably, the IT giant reported lower than anticipated profit with a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,657 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, which indicated a 11.7% decline compared to Rs 12,075 crore in the last quarter.

The bottom-line also failed to match or surpass Bloomberg analysts' estimates of Rs 12,868 crore.The IT company reported a 2% higher quarterly revenue of Rs 67,087 crore, meeting estimates.

Bumper Dividend

TCS also declared a bumper dividend of Rs 57 per share for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, with an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and a special dividend of Rs 46 per share.

The announcement surpassed the expectations of analysts tracked by Bloomberg who had estimated a dividend of Rs 34.19 per share.

TCS Share Price

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services ended 0.28% lower Rs 2,383.80 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 2.60% decline in the Nifty index.

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