Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Taiwan Overtakes Canada as World's Sixth-Largest Stock Market

TSMC, which makes up nearly 45% of the local equity benchmark, has seen its market value swell to $1.8 trillion during the period.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Taiwan Overtakes Canada as World's Sixth-Largest Stock Market
Photo: Bloomberg

Taiwan's equity market has overtaken Canada's to become the world's sixth largest, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence-linked shares and the rapid rise of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. 

The total market capitalization of Taiwan-listed companies has surged more than 35% this year to $4.47 trillion, while Canada's has climbed about 5% to $4.44 trillion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. TSMC, which makes up nearly 45% of the local equity benchmark, has seen its market value swell to $1.8 trillion during the period. 

The crossover shows how index composition is shaping national equity fortunes. Taiwan's tech-heavy market has ridden a wave of global craze for semiconductors and AI, while Canada's resource- and finance-driven benchmark has delivered more modest returns amid volatile commodity prices and moderating economic growth. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Middle-East Crisis: Hormuz Blockade To Continue? Trump Weighs Longer Pressure Campaign

Middle-East Crisis: Hormuz Blockade To Continue? Trump Weighs Longer Pressure Campaign

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source