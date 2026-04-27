Supreme Industries Announces Rs 25/Share Final Dividend — Check Record Date

Supreme Industries Ltd. has announced final interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share, as part of its fourth quarter earnings result.

The final dividend of Rs 25 per share is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 11 that was announced earlier in FY26. This takes the total dividend payout for the full year to Rs 36/share, which compares to Rs 34 dividend payout of FY25.

The total aggregate outflow for Supreme Industries on account of dividend for the year will be Rs. 457 crore as against Rs. 432 core in previous year. The company has set June 26 as the record date for the dividend payout.

Supreme Industries Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 47.5% At Rs 434 Crore Vs Rs 294 Crore

Revenue Up 16.5% At Rs 3,528 Crore Vs Rs 3,027 Crore

EBITDA Up 49.7% At Rs 623 Crore Vs Rs 416 Crore

EBITDA Margin At 17.7% Vs 13.8%

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