Studds Accessories Shares Debut At 3% Discount Over IPO Price

Studds Accessories Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Friday at Rs 565 apiece, a discount of 3.42% over its issue price of Rs 585 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 570, a 2.56% discount.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories, which opened for subscription on Oct. 30, closed on Nov. 3 with a robust response from investors. The mainboard offer was booked over 73 times on Monday, with investors bidding for 39,92,36,150 shares against the 54,50,284 on offer.

The share allotment status for the Studds Accessories IPO was finalised on Tuesday, November 4.

The Studds Accessories IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Studds will not receive any proceeds, and all funds will go to the selling shareholders.

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 557-585 per share, valuing it at around Rs 2,300 crore at the upper end of the range.

The public issue is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on Nov. 7.

Founded in 1975, Studds designs, manufactures, markets, and sells two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, as well as a range of motorcycle accessories, including luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks. It is the market leader when it comes to selling helmets in India.

Studds' products are sold across India and exported to over 70 countries, with key markets spanning the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions.

The company reported a 21.7% year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 69.64 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 57.23 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 583.82 crore in financial year 2025 from Rs 529.02 crore in the preceding financial year.