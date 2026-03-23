Strong Growth, Limited Upside: UBS Initiates 'Neutral' Coverage On Coforge — Check Target Price

UBS has initiated coverage on Coforge with a Neutral rating and a target price of Rs 1,240, citing a strong growth track record but flagging concerns around its acquisition-led strategy and relative positioning in the AI landscape. The brokerage acknowledges Coforge's consistent execution, with revenue growth largely driven by a combination of organic momentum and acquisitions. The company has delivered double-digit growth historically, supported by strong deal wins and client additions.

However, UBS believes much of this growth is already priced in. The stock has seen a sharp rerating in recent years, and while valuations remain reasonable on select metrics, the risk-reward appears balanced at current levels, limiting further upside.

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Growth Outlook Intact, But M&A Risks Persist

Coforge continues to benefit from a healthy order book and strong client pipeline, particularly in verticals like BFSI, travel, and insurance. The company has also demonstrated its ability to scale through acquisitions, expanding both capabilities and geographic presence.

That said, UBS flags acquisition-related risks as a key overhang. The recent Encora deal, in particular, is expected to result in equity dilution of around 20%, raising concerns around integration, margin pressures, and execution. The brokerage notes that the acquisition is unlikely to be EPS-accretive in the near term unless Coforge is able to deliver stronger-than-expected growth and synergies.

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AI Positioning: Improving but Behind Peers

Under UBS' proprietary VECTOR framework—which evaluates companies on AI readiness—Coforge ranks well among large-cap IT firms but lags midcap peers such as Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree.

This is largely due to Coforge's relatively lower exposure to AI-intensive verticals and slower scaling in AI-led services. However, recent acquisitions and strategic shifts are expected to improve its positioning over time, particularly as digital engineering becomes a larger part of the revenue mix.

UBS values Coforge at ~18.8x FY28E PE, implying moderate upside from current levels. The brokerage outlines a wide outcome range, with potential upside driven by stronger growth and margin expansion, while downside risks stem from weaker execution and integration challenges.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Coforge Ltd.'s healthy and executable order pipeline, supported by steady client spending across key sectors, continues to reinforce confidence in the company's organic growth prospects. According to the brokerage, the stock appears to be factoring in a highly pessimistic scenario. At current prices, Coforge trades at appealing valuations of 19x and 15x its projected FY27 and FY28 earnings.

The firm has also revised its valuation multiple downward to 26x from 32x, citing broader uncertainty linked to AI‑driven shifts in the IT services landscape. With these adjustments, Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹1,880, indicating a potential upside of 73% from current levels.

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