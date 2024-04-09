Strides Pharma Unit Receives US Regulatory Approval For Antidepressant Medication

NDTV ProfitMarketsStrides Pharma Unit Receives US Regulatory Approval For Antidepressant Medication
As per IMS, Fluoxetine tablets have a market size of $23.9 million.

09 Apr 2024, 02:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hands holding brightly coloured tablets manufactured by Strides Pharma Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Hands holding brightly coloured tablets manufactured by Strides Pharma Ltd. (Source: Company website).

Strides Pharma Science said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antidepressant medication. The company's Singapore-based wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval for Fluoxetine Tabs (10 and 20 mg) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly's Prozac tablets.

This approval further strengthens the company's presence in the Fluoxetine portfolio, complementing the existing approval of Fluoxetine capsules, which has a market size of $106 million, the Bengaluru based firm said.

Fluoxetine is used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder among others.

