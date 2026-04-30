Stocks To Watch Today: Waaree Energies, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Adani Ports, HUL, Mazagon Dock & More

Stocks of Waaree Energies Ltd., Bajaj Finance, ACC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Ltd. wiill catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Earnings In Focus

ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HFCL, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, PCBL Chemical, PSP Projects, RailTel Corporation of India, R R Kabel, SIS, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Usha Martin, Welspun Specialty Solutions.

Earnings Post Market

Adani Power Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 14,223 crore versus Rs 12,451 crore

EBITDA up 11.7% at Rs 4,732 crore versus Rs 4,238 crore

EBITDA margin at 33.27% versus 34.03%

Net Profit up 62% at Rs 4,017 crore versus Rs 2,479.6 crore

MAS Financial Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 24.2% at Rs 545 crore versus Rs 439 crore

Net Profit up 25% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore

IIFL Finance Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 42.6% at Rs 3,670 crore versus Rs 2,594 crore

Net Profit at Rs 587 crore versus Rs 208 crore;

Board approves fundraise of Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

Schaeffler India Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 2,586 crore versus Rs 2,174 crore

EBITDA up 21.8% at Rs 478 crore versus Rs 393 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.5% versus 18.1%

Net Profit up 25.6% at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 252 crore

Bajaj Finance Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 18% at Rs 21,607 crore versus Rs 18,306 crore

Net Profit at Rs 5,465 crore

PPOP up 21% at Rs 9,408 crore versus Rs 7,805 crore;

NII at Rs 11,781 crore;

Gross NPA at 1.01% versus 0.96% YoY;

Net NPA at 0.41% versus 0.44% YoY;

AUM up 22% at Rs 5.1 lakh crore

Navin Fluorine Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 701 crore

EBITDA up 80% at Rs 321 crore versus Rs 179 crore

EBITDA margin at 34.3% versus 25.5%

Net Profit at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 95 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 8.6/share

Jana Small Finance Bank Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 26.5% at Rs 736 crore versus Rs 581.5 crore

Net Profit up 13.2% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 123.5 crore;

Provisions at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 266 crore QoQ;

Gross NPA at 2.5% versus 2.6% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.92% versus 0.94% QoQ

Motilal Oswal Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue (Total Income) up 27% at Rs 2,692 crore versus Rs 2,120 crore

Net Loss at Rs 221 crore versus profit of Rs 566 crore

HEG Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.4% at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 537 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 148 crore versus loss of Rs 51 crore

Net Loss at Rs 113.8 crore versus loss of Rs 73.7 crore;

To pay final dividend of Rs 3.4/share

Syngene International Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 1,037 crore versus Rs 1,018 crore

EBITDA down 11.7% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 344 crore

EBITDA margin at 29.3% versus 33.8%

Net Profit down 19.3% at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 183 crore

Cemindia Projects Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 2,973 crore versus Rs 2,532 crore

EBITDA up 40% at Rs 358 crore versus Rs 255 crore

EBITDA margin at 12.03% versus 10.07%

Net Profit at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 113 crore

Geojit Financial Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue (Total Income) up 18.4% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 160 crore

Net Profit up 38.6% at Rs 17.6 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore

ALSO READ: Rajiv Bajaj To Step Down From Bajaj Finance Board

RPG Life Sciences Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 143 crore

EBITDA up 28.8% at Rs 32.8 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus 17.8%

Net Profit down 74.5% at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 117 crore;

One‑time gain of Rs 1.1 crore versus Rs 110 crore last year;

Indegene Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 755.6 crore

EBITDA up 10.9% at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 148 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.3% versus 19.5%

Net Profit down 32.2% at Rs 79.7 crore versus Rs 118 crore;

One‑time loss of Rs 20.3 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 2.25/share

Fino Payments Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 13% at Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 26.8 crore

Operating Profit down 81.9% at Rs 5.4 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore

Net Profit down 70.4% at Rs 7.1 crore versus Rs 24 crore

MOIL Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 348 crore

EBITDA up 42.9% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 97.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 31.3% versus 28%

Net Profit up 75% at Rs 92.6 crore versus Rs 52.9 crore

KFin Technologies Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 347 crore versus Rs 371 crore

EBITDA down 15.3% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 152 crore

EBITDA margin at 36.98% versus 40.91%

Net Profit down 11.8% at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 92 crore;

To pay final dividend of Rs 12/share

Waaree Energies Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 8,480 crore versus Rs 4,004 crore

EBITDA up 70.9% at Rs 1,577 crore versus Rs 923 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus 23%

Net Profit up 71.4% at Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 619 crore;

To raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via equity/debt.

Stocks In News

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company receives a demand notice of Rs. 296 crore from a Goa water authority for arrears related to water and sewerage charges.

The company receives a demand notice of Rs. 296 crore from a Goa water authority for arrears related to water and sewerage charges. Bajaj Finance: The company announces that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from its board as Non‑Executive Director.

The company announces that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from its board as Non‑Executive Director. Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company will sell its entire stake in its arm, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, for Rs. 1,461 crore. Upon completion, the entity will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

The company will sell its entire stake in its arm, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, for Rs. 1,461 crore. Upon completion, the entity will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. Indian Hume Pipe: The company receives an order worth Rs. 459 crore from the Telangana government for a water‑supply scheme.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 459 crore from the Telangana government for a water‑supply scheme. Brigade Enterprises: The company forms a 50:50 joint venture with Bain Capital to develop a 2 million sq. ft. project in Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs. 2,200 crore.

The company forms a 50:50 joint venture with Bain Capital to develop a 2 million sq. ft. project in Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs. 2,200 crore. MPS: The company receives an income‑tax demand of Rs. 21.78 crore.

The company receives an income‑tax demand of Rs. 21.78 crore. Lloyds Metals & Energy: The company's board will consider a fundraise of up to Rs. 2,500 crore on May 5.

The company's board will consider a fundraise of up to Rs. 2,500 crore on May 5. Emcure Pharma (Block Deal): BC Investments sells 18 lakh shares at Rs. 1,608 per share, while Norges Bank acquires 18 lakh shares at the same price.

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