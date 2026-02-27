Stocks To Watch Today: Vishal Mega Mart, Tata Steel, NBCC, BPCL, Gaudium IVF

Stocks of Tata Steel Ltd., NBCC (India) Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., and Brigade Enterprises Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Tata Steel: The company acquires 262 crore shares in its arm, T Steel Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 2,402 crore.

NBCC: The company secures a Rs 775 crore order from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the redevelopment of staff quarters.

Vishal Mega Mart: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s promoter is looking to sell shares worth Rs 3,508 crore on Friday through a block deal, sources told NDTV Profit. The promoter will likely offload 30.5 crore shares, representing 6.5% of equity. In addition, the floor price for the block deal is set at Rs 115 apiece. This is at a discount of 10% from the current market price. There will also be 150 days lock-in on the remaining stake.

JSW Energy: The company receives trading approvals from NSE and BSE for 95.2 lakh shares allotted to promoter group entity JTPM Metal Traders.

Jio Financial Services: The company subscribes to 3.4 crore shares of its arm, Jio Credit, for Rs 2,000 crore to fund business operations.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Blackstone arm BCP Asia II Holdco VI becomes the new promoter after acquiring a significant stake at Rs 425 per share.

Brigade Enterprises: The company partners with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities in South India with an estimated GDV of Rs 750 crore.

UGRO Capital: The company receives 'No Objection' from the RBI for the amalgamation of its arm, Profectus Capital, with itself.

Hindalco Industries: The CFIUS review process for the AluChem acquisition is temporarily halted due to a partial US government shutdown.

BPCL: The company incorporates a wholly-owned arm in Singapore, Bharat Petroleum Global Energy Services, to set up a trading desk for crude oil and natural gas

IPO Listing

Gaudium IVF & Women Health: Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The IPO of the fertility services provider received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

