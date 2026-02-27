Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 27: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold rates fell marginally while silver rates in India declined on Friday due to weak global trends and profit-booking by traders. Traders said the decline was largely driven by weak trends in the international markets and mild profit-booking after prices touched three-week highs earlier in the week. A firm US dollar further dampened the investor appetite for bullion, reported PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,60,440 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,61,050 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver decreased $1.91, or 2.15%, to $87.28 per ounce, while gold was trading marginally higher at $5,176.21 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,60,150 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,940. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,870.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,610, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,60,400 and Rs 1,60,270 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,60,580 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,60,130 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,61,340 and Rs 2,60,990 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,60,780 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,60,230.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,60,150

Delhi: Rs 1,59,870

Bengaluru: Rs 1,60,270

Chennai: Rs 1,60,610

Hyderabad: Rs 1,60,400

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,940

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,60,580

Delhi: Rs 2,60,130

Bengaluru: Rs 2,60,780

Chennai: Rs 2,61,340

Hyderabad: Rs 2,60,990

Kolkata: Rs 2,60,230

