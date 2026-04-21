Stocks To Watch Today: Vedanta, HCLTech, Nestle, PNB Housing, Bajaj Finserv & More

Stocks of HCL Technologies Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., PNB Housing Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. will catch investors' attention Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings In Focus

HCL Technologies, Persistent Systems, 360 ONE WAM, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, Nestle India, Powerica, Rajratan Global Wire, Sunteck Realty, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tata Elxsi, Tata Investment Corporation

Earnings Post Market Hours

E2E Networks (Q4, Cons)

Revenue up 36.6% at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 70 crore QoQ.

EBITDA up 46.6% at Rs 58.1 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore QoQ.

EBITDA margin up 410 bps at 60.7% versus 56.6% QoQ.

Net profit at Rs 6.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 5.7 crore QoQ.

Note: The board approved a stock split of each share into 10 shares.

SML Mahindra (Q4, Standalone)

Revenue up 16.4% at Rs 898 crore versus Rs 771 crore YoY.

EBITDA down 0.1% at Rs 90.38 crore versus Rs 90.44 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin down 166 bps at 10.06% versus 11.72% YoY.

Profit up 2.4% at Rs 54.2 crore versus Rs 53 crore YoY.

Note: The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 23.5 per share.

PNB Housing (Q4, Cons)

Total Income up 6.6% at Rs 2,172 crore versus Rs 2,037 crore YoY.

Net Profit up 19.2% at Rs 656 crore versus Rs 551 crore YoY.

Note: The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

ALSO READ: HCLTech FY26 Dividend Announcement: Can It Beat D-Street Estimates This Time?

Indosolar (Q4, Cons)

Revenue down 56.7% at Rs 83 crore versus Rs 192 crore YoY.

EBITDA up 28.2% at Rs 64.3 crore versus Rs 50.2 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin up 5130 bps at 77.4% versus 26.1% YoY.

Net Profit up 4.9% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 40 crore YoY.

Note: Appointed Abhishek Pareek as CFO effective April 20 and re-appointed Shachindra Nath as Vice Chairman & MD.

Business Updates

Muthoot Microfin (March)

AUM: Rs 14,006 crore (+13% YoY) as of March 31.

Disbursements: Rs 9,418 crore (+6% YoY).

Collection Efficiency improved to 96.43% from 93.07% YoY.

Bajaj Finserv (March)

Bajaj General Insurance Gross Direct Premium: Rs 1,384.3 crore (-1.9% YoY).

Bajaj Life Insurance Total Premium: Rs 2,283.5 crore (+25% YoY).

Oberoi Realty (Q4 & FY26)

Q4 Units Booked: 229 vs 78 YoY.

Q4 Carpet Area Booked: 3.6 Lk sqft vs 1.4 Lk sqft YoY.

Q4 Gross Booking Value: Rs 1,673 crore (+96% YoY).

FY26 Units Booked: 698 Units (-25% YoY).

FY26 Gross Booking Value: Rs 5,447 crore (+2% YoY).

ALSO READ: Vedanta Fixes Record Date To Split Company Into Five Units. Check Details

Stocks To Watch

Vedanta: The company has set May 1 as the record date to finalize its demerger into four separate units (Aluminium, Power, Oil, Iron), with shareholders receiving one share of each new entity (VAML, TSPL, MEL, VISL) for every share they hold.

The company has set May 1 as the record date to finalize its demerger into four separate units (Aluminium, Power, Oil, Iron), with shareholders receiving one share of each new entity (VAML, TSPL, MEL, VISL) for every share they hold. Oil India: The company's subsidiary, Oil Green Energy, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery for the procurement and supply of renewable energy.

The company's subsidiary, Oil Green Energy, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery for the procurement and supply of renewable energy. Spandana Sphoorty: The company has issued Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, which includes a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore.

The company has issued Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, which includes a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore. TVS Motor: The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Hyundai Motor to manufacture and commercialize electric micro-mobility 3-wheelers. Separately, it appointed Zamoto Mfg as a distributor in Zambia and launched 8 new products there.

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