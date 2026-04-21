CG Power, Atlanta Electricals, GE Vernova T&D India Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Prices

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal reaffirms its positive stance on the entire transmission and distribution sector, which is experiencing multiyear tailwinds supporting growth. The brokerage believes that valuations are no longer cheap for the sector but possibility of further earning upgrades and unfolding of export opportunities can sustain these valuations.

Motilal Oswal prefers companies benefiting from incremental capex, revenue growth, and margin improvement.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on CG Power, Atlanta Electricals, and GE Vernova T&D India.

Additionally, it reiterates Buy rating on Siemens Energy and upgrades rating on Hitachi Energy to Neutral (target price: Rs 27,000).

Key risks and concerns

Key risks include:

the unavailability of semiconductor chips; supply chain disruptions affecting overall order fulfillment and execution timelines; a slowdown in tendering activity; challenges in scaling up BESS; and rising commodity prices, particularly copper.

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Motilal Oswal Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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