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Indosolar Shares Tumble Nearly 5% After Q4 Results

The shares fell up to 4.99% trading at Rs 513.85 apiece.

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Indosolar Shares Tumble Nearly 5% After Q4 Results

Shares of Indosolar dropped nearly 5% during the opening hours on Tuesday, April 21 on NSE after the company announced fourth quarter earnings.

Indosolar, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies declared its financial results for the quarter ended on December, 31 2026 on Monday, April 20 following the market hours.

The scrip tumbled up to 4.99%, trading at Rs 513.85  apiece, while the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.34% at 9:30 am.

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In Q4FY26, Indosolar's revenue dropped  56.7% to Rs 83 crore, from Rs 192 crore in the same quarter previous year. Despite a sharp revenue cut, the company's net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 42 crore from Rs 40 crore on an year on year basis. EBITDA surged  28.2% to Rs 64.3 crore from Rs 50.2 crore in Q4FY25, while EBITDA margin was up 5130 bps at 77.4% versus 26.1% YoY.

In addition to Q4 results, Indosolar announced that  Abhishek Pareek has been appointed as CFO effective April 20 and Shachindra Nath re-appointed as Vice Chairman and MD.

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