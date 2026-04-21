Trent Q4 Results Date: Tata Group Company Board Meeting This Week; Bonus Shares, Dividend In Focus

Trent Ltd. is set to announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is part of the Tata Group and a leading retail company specialising in fashion and lifestyle products. Important brands under Trent include Zudio, Westside and Utsa. Here's everything you need to know about Trent's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Trent Q4 Results: Date, Dividend, Bonus Issue

In an exchange filing dated April 17, Trent said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 22 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31.

The Board of Directors will consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

It will also consider the issuance of bonus shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

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Trent Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window of the company has been closed from March 25 to April 24 in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

Trent Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce a schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts.

Trent Q3 Results

Trent reported a 13.88% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 5,363.85 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,710.20 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 2.7% YoY to Rs 510.11 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 496.54 crore in Q3FY25.

Trent Share Price History

Shares of Trent have risen 8.52% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 27.52%, and in the past six months, it has declined 10.66%. On a year-to-date basis, Trent share price has fallen 0.40%. Over the past year, it has dropped by over 20%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,261 apiece on the NSE on June 30, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,275.5 apiece on March 30. Trent shares were trading 0.89% up at Rs 4,280.40 apiece on the NSE as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.57% rise in the benchmark NIfty 50.

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