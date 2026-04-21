Groww Q4 Review: Brokerages See More Upside Potential — Check Revised Target Prices

Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. is in focus today after the stock broking platform reported a strong set of fourth quarter results on Monday. The platform reported revenue rising 22% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,536 crore compared with Rs 1,261 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit also saw healthy growth, climbing 26% QoQ to Rs 686 crore from Rs 547 crore.

Brokerage commentary on Groww following its Q4FY26 results has turned more positive, with most analysts raising their target prices after the company beat key expectations.

UBS maintained a Neutral rating while increasing its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 185, citing strong growth driven by operating leverage and market share gains. The brokerage highlighted healthy product metrics and noted that Groww's expanding wealth platform adds strategic optionality, even as the margin outlook remains balanced due to continued investments, partially offset by cost discipline. Jefferies and Citi remain more constructive, both reiterating Buy ratings while hiking their target prices. Jefferies raised its target to Rs 225 from Rs 210, pointing to a 6% PAT beat, led by higher commodity and margin trading facility (MTF) revenues, and said new initiatives are driving performance with further upside potential. Citi increased its target price to Rs 230 from Rs 225, highlighting steady execution and progress in wealth and product diversification.

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UBS on Groww

Maintain Neutral; Hike Target to Rs 210 from Rs 185

Q4FY26 Results - Beat in key metrics

Strong growth driven by operating leverage and market share gains

Product metrics remain strong; Wealth platform adds optionality

Margin outlook balanced; cost discipline offsets growth investments

Jefferies on Groww

Maintain Buy; Hike Target to Rs 225 from Rs 210

Q4: Beat Led By New Initiatives; More Left In The Tank

PAT beat of 6% was led by higher commodity and MTF revenue.

Groww has shown more resilience, greater ability to cross-sell and better profitability relative to peers

Citi on Groww

Maintain Buy; Hike Target to Rs 230 from 225

Q4 steady; execution of wealth/product diversification strategy monitorable

Beneficiary of ongoing equity market volatility leading to elevated volumes

Groww's management tends to focus on a product centric approach to drive long-term business leadership

Remain constructive on Groww's ability to drive paradigm shift, in customer purchase journeys for non-payment non-broking financial products

ALSO READ: Groww Q4 Results: Shares Trade Rangebound On Strong Revenue Increase, Profit Jumps 26%

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